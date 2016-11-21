Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221166
Date Died
March 7, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Pasquale Michael Cillo
3022 Canterbury Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Monday, March 7, 2016

Applicant

Jonelle Cillo
3022 Canterbury Road
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2016 EST 221166—Estate of Pasquale Michael Cillo. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
