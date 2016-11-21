Probate
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- 2016EST221166
- March 7, 2016
- RELSUM
Decedent
Pasquale Michael Cillo
3022 Canterbury RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, March 7, 2016
Applicant
Jonelle Cillo
3022 Canterbury RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2016 EST 221166—Estate of Pasquale Michael Cillo. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
