Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221167
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 15, 2016 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Loretta M. Gorencic
2558 Rt 7 NorthPierpont OH 44082
Next of Kin
Matthew Gorencic
4232 Hart RoadRichfield OH 44286
Next of Kin
John Grorencic
600 Judie DriveCleveland OH 44109
Ward
Rita Marie Gorencic
600 Judie DriveCleveland OH 44109
Next of Kin
Timothy Gorencic
7295 Cricket LaneIndependence OH 44131
Text2016 GRD 221167—Re: Rita Marie Gorencic. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 2:00 p.m.
