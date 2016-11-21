Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221167
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 15, 2016 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Loretta M. Gorencic
2558 Rt 7 North
Pierpont OH 44082

Next of Kin

Matthew Gorencic
4232 Hart Road
Richfield OH 44286

Next of Kin

John Grorencic
600 Judie Drive
Cleveland OH 44109

Ward

Rita Marie Gorencic
600 Judie Drive
Cleveland OH 44109

Next of Kin

Timothy Gorencic
7295 Cricket Lane
Independence OH 44131

Text

2016 GRD 221167—Re: Rita Marie Gorencic. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 2:00 p.m.
