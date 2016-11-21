Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221169
Date Died
August 16, 2001
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Beverly J. Danis
12030 Schreiber Rd.
Valley View OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Theodore James Horvath
Theodore J. Horvath, Attorney at Law
2 Bratenahl Place 10A
Bratenahl OH 444108

Decedent

Celia L. Kitson
12030 Schreiber Rd.
Valley View OH 44125

Date Died :Thursday, August 16, 2001

Text

2016 EST 221169—Estate of Celia L. Kitson. Will admitted to probate. T. J. Horvath, atty.
