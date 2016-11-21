Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221169
- Date Died
- August 16, 2001
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Beverly J. Danis
12030 Schreiber Rd.Valley View OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Theodore J. Horvath, Attorney at Law
2 Bratenahl Place 10A
Bratenahl OH 444108
Decedent
Celia L. Kitson
12030 Schreiber Rd.Valley View OH 44125
Date Died :Thursday, August 16, 2001
Text2016 EST 221169—Estate of Celia L. Kitson. Will admitted to probate. T. J. Horvath, atty.
