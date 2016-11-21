Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221171
Date Died
October 16, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Peter Juratovac
26293 Leslie Avenue
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis Jr.
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Decedent

Angelina Juratovac
26293 Leslie Avenue
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Sunday, October 16, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221171—Estate of Angelina Juratovac. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
