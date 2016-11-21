Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221171
- Date Died
- October 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Peter Juratovac
26293 Leslie AvenueEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Decedent
Angelina Juratovac
26293 Leslie AvenueEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Sunday, October 16, 2016
Text2016 EST 221171—Estate of Angelina Juratovac. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
