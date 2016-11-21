Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221176
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 14, 2016 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5EO
Ward
Mason Malloy
149 Stone Ridge WayBerea OH 44017
Applicant
Ashley Malloy
149 Stone Ridge WayBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
10301 Lake Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102
Text2016 GRD 221176—Re: Mason Malloy. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 14, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. C. M. Kelley, atty.
About your information and the public record.