Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221176
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 14, 2016 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5EO

Ward

Mason Malloy
149 Stone Ridge Way
Berea OH 44017

Applicant

Ashley Malloy
149 Stone Ridge Way
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher Michael Kelley
10301 Lake Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2016 GRD 221176—Re: Mason Malloy. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 14, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. C. M. Kelley, atty.
