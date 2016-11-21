Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221177
Date Died
October 12, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

William I. Walsh
6759 Mayfield Rd, Apt. 307
Mayfield OH 44124

Date Died :Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Applicant

William J. Walsh
561 Quentin Road
Eastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Bruce Alexander Hutton
Bruce A. Hutton Esq.
38052 Euclid Avenue #109
Willoughby OH 44094-6146

Fiduciary

William J. Walsh
561 Quentin Road
Eastlake OH 44095
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bruce Alexander Hutton
Bruce A. Hutton Esq.
38052 Euclid Avenue #109
Willoughby OH 44094-6146

Text

2016 EST 221177—Estate of William I. Walsh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Hutton, atty.
