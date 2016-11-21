Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221177
- Date Died
- October 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
William I. Walsh
6759 Mayfield Rd, Apt. 307Mayfield OH 44124
Applicant
William J. Walsh
561 Quentin RoadEastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Bruce A. Hutton Esq.
38052 Euclid Avenue #109
Willoughby OH 44094-6146
Fiduciary
William J. Walsh
561 Quentin RoadEastlake OH 44095
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bruce A. Hutton Esq.
38052 Euclid Avenue #109
Willoughby OH 44094-6146
Text2016 EST 221177—Estate of William I. Walsh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Hutton, atty.
