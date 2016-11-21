Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221180
Date Died
November 12, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sarah Woodall
421 Buvena Vista Avenue
Vienna OH 44473
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Mitchell Turner
Mansour Gavin LPA
North Point Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Patricia L. Easly
101 Locust Lane
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Date Died :Saturday, November 12, 2016

Fiduciary

Sarah Woodall
421 Buvena Vista Avenue
Vienna OH 44473
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thomas Mitchell Turner
Mansour Gavin LPA
North Point Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221180—Estate of Patricia L. Easly. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. M. Turner, atty.
