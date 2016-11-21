Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221180
- Date Died
- November 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sarah Woodall
421 Buvena Vista AvenueVienna OH 44473
Applicant's Attorney
Mansour Gavin LPA
North Point Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Patricia L. Easly
101 Locust LaneChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Saturday, November 12, 2016
Fiduciary
Sarah Woodall
421 Buvena Vista AvenueVienna OH 44473
Fiduciary's Attorney
Mansour Gavin LPA
North Point Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221180—Estate of Patricia L. Easly. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. M. Turner, atty.
