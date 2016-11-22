Date Filed Tuesday, November 22, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221183 Date Died July 25, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 3, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 221183—Estate of Dorothy A. Mathis. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.