Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221183
- Date Died
- July 25, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 3, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Dorothy A. Mathis
8215 Vineyard AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Monday, July 25, 2016
Applicant
Kese D. Webb
8215 Vineyard AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Text2016 EST 221183—Estate of Dorothy A. Mathis. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.