Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221183
Date Died
July 25, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 3, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Dorothy A. Mathis
8215 Vineyard Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Monday, July 25, 2016

Applicant

Kese D. Webb
8215 Vineyard Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2016 EST 221183—Estate of Dorothy A. Mathis. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 