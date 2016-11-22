Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221186
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Mary Alice Weeks
170 Creekside DriveMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Thursday, February 18, 2016
Applicant
Eileen Owens
170 Creekside DriveMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Slater & Zurz
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308
Text2016 EST 221186—Estate of Mary Alice Weeks. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. E. C. Pullekins, atty.
