Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221186
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 18, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Mary Alice Weeks
170 Creekside Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Thursday, February 18, 2016

Applicant

Eileen Owens
170 Creekside Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Charles Pullekins
Slater & Zurz
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308

Text

2016 EST 221186—Estate of Mary Alice Weeks. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. E. C. Pullekins, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 