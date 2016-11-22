Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221187
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Regina Just
4731 Sunny LaneBrooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Sunday, October 16, 2016
Applicant
Helen Czerwony
4815 Elizabeth LaneBrooklyn OH 44144
Text2016 EST 221187—Estate of Regina Just. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
About your information and the public record.