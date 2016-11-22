Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221188
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Martin L. Damm
21999 Lake Avenue
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Applicant

Martin L. Damm
3935 North George St. Ext
Manchester PA 17345
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Craig Endress
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2016 EST 221188—Estate of Martin L. Damm. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. Endress, atty.
