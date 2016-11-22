Date Filed Tuesday, November 22, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221188 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died October 25, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221188—Estate of Martin L. Damm. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. Endress, atty.