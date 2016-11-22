Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221188
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Martin L. Damm
21999 Lake AvenueRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Applicant
Martin L. Damm
3935 North George St. ExtManchester PA 17345
Applicant's Attorney
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2016 EST 221188—Estate of Martin L. Damm. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. Endress, atty.
About your information and the public record.