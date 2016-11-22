Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221189
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Filing Code
CFE

Proposed Conservator

Dennis A. Rotman

Conservatee

Marilyn Paul
3485 Tuttle Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Conservatee's Attorney
Dennis Arnold Rotman
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 GRD 221189—Re: Marilyn Paul. Application for conservatorship of estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. A. Rotman, atty.
