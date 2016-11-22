Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221189
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Filing Code
- CFE
Proposed Conservator
Dennis A. Rotman
Conservatee
Marilyn Paul
3485 Tuttle AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Conservatee's Attorney
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 GRD 221189—Re: Marilyn Paul. Application for conservatorship of estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. A. Rotman, atty.
