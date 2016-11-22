Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221191
Date Died
April 2, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Susan Carol Mugridge
1165 Som Center Rd., Apt. 302
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Saturday, April 2, 2016

Applicant

Martha Verde
6277 Tourell Dr.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Keith Webster
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221191—Estate of Susan Carol Mugridge. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
