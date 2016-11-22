Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221191
- Date Died
- April 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Susan Carol Mugridge
1165 Som Center Rd., Apt. 302Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Saturday, April 2, 2016
Applicant
Martha Verde
6277 Tourell Dr.Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221191—Estate of Susan Carol Mugridge. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
