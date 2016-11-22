Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221195
- Date Died
- October 23, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 12, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Linda M. Crespo
26948 Elizabeth LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road, #200
North Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
Leona May Rodin
17 Ash DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Sunday, October 23, 2016
Text2016 EST 221195—Estate of Leona May Rodin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. E. A. Stehlik, atty.
