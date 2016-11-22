Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221195
Date Died
October 23, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 12, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Linda M. Crespo
26948 Elizabeth Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Anne Stehlik
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road, #200
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

Leona May Rodin
17 Ash Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2016 EST 221195—Estate of Leona May Rodin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. E. A. Stehlik, atty.
