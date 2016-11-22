Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221197
- Date Died
- February 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Adelheid L. Boening
18286 River Valley Rd.North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant
Richard Boening
18286 River Valley Rd.North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Robert M. Higgins, Esq.
20006 Detroit Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2016 EST 221197—Estate of Adelheid L. Boening. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. M. Higgins, atty.
