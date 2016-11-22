Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221199
Bond
1
Date Died
February 5, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Robert Morris
5401 Sunny Slope
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Marc Lee Stolarsky
Marc Stolarsky, Esq.
PO Box 24221
Cleveland OH 44124

Decedent

Robert Morris
1864 Windermere
Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Thursday, February 5, 2015

Fiduciary

Robert Morris
5401 Sunny Slope
Maple Heights OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
Marc Lee Stolarsky
Marc Stolarsky, Esq.
PO Box 24221
Cleveland OH 44124

Text

2016 EST 221199—Estate of Robert Morris Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Stolarsky, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 