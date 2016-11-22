Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221200
- Date Died
- September 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Mary M. Farrell
11229 Heritage DriveTwinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
R Andrew Richner Co LPA
2305 East Aurora Rd A-1
Twinsburg OH 44087-1940
Decedent
Michael P. Meehan
14721 Westland Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Text2016 EST 221200—Estate of Michael P. Meehan. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Richner, atty.
About your information and the public record.