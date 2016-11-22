Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221200
Date Died
September 13, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Mary M. Farrell
11229 Heritage Drive
Twinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Andrew Richner
R Andrew Richner Co LPA
2305 East Aurora Rd A-1
Twinsburg OH 44087-1940

Decedent

Michael P. Meehan
14721 Westland Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221200—Estate of Michael P. Meehan. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Richner, atty.
