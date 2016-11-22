Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221202
Date Died
March 3, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Patricia B. Kilpatrick
2181 Ambleside Drive
Cleveland OH 44106

Applicant

Catherine Kilpatrick Walsh
15349 Dale Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Andrew Richner
R Andrew Richner Co LPA
2305 East Aurora Rd A-1
Twinsburg OH 44087-1940

Text

2016 EST 221202—Estate of Patricia B. Kilpatrick. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Richner, atty.
