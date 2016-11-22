Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221202
- Date Died
- March 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Patricia B. Kilpatrick
2181 Ambleside DriveCleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Thursday, March 3, 2016
Applicant
Catherine Kilpatrick Walsh
15349 Dale RoadChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
R Andrew Richner Co LPA
2305 East Aurora Rd A-1
Twinsburg OH 44087-1940
Text2016 EST 221202—Estate of Patricia B. Kilpatrick. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Richner, atty.
