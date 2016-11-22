Date Filed Tuesday, November 22, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221203 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $350,000.00 Date Died October 17, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221203—Estate of James S. Wargo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $350,000.00. N. L. Smith, atty.