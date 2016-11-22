Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221203
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $350,000.00
- Date Died
- October 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
James S. Wargo
3971 Lonna CourtCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016
Applicant
Gregg P. Wargo
31756 Leeward CourtAvon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221203—Estate of James S. Wargo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $350,000.00. N. L. Smith, atty.
About your information and the public record.