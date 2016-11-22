Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221203
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$350,000.00
Date Died
October 17, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

James S. Wargo
3971 Lonna Court
Cleveland OH 44111

Applicant

Gregg P. Wargo
31756 Leeward Court
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Ned Lindsey Smith
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221203—Estate of James S. Wargo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $350,000.00. N. L. Smith, atty.
