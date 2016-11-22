Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221205
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$70,000.00
Date Died
October 31, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Brian L. Larson
3617 Silsby Road
Cleveland OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Gonser Eloff
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814

Decedent

Bradley R. Larson
13800 Fairhill Road #509
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Monday, October 31, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221205—Estate of Bradley R. Larson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. K. G. Eloff, atty.
