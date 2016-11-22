Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221205
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $70,000.00
- Date Died
- October 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Brian L. Larson
3617 Silsby RoadCleveland OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Decedent
Bradley R. Larson
13800 Fairhill Road #509Shaker Heights OH 44120
Text2016 EST 221205—Estate of Bradley R. Larson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. K. G. Eloff, atty.
