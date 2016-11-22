Date Filed Tuesday, November 22, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221205 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $70,000.00 Date Died October 31, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221205—Estate of Bradley R. Larson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. K. G. Eloff, atty.