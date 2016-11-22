Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221206
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 15, 2016 11:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road Suite 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Ward

Michael Kovalcin
12944 List Lane
Parma Heights OH 44130

Next of Kin

Catherine Taylor
225 Ohio Ave.
Wadsworth OH 44281

Text

2016 GRD 221206—Re: Michael Kovalcin. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 11:30 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
