Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221206
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 15, 2016 11:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road Suite 709North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Ward
Michael Kovalcin
12944 List LaneParma Heights OH 44130
Next of Kin
Catherine Taylor
225 Ohio Ave.Wadsworth OH 44281
Text2016 GRD 221206—Re: Michael Kovalcin. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 11:30 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
