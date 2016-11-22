Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221207
- Date Died
- October 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Edward Small
1248 Wast 125th St.East Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016
Applicant
Carol Small Robinson
26011 Lakeshore Blvd Apt. 316Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Text2016 EST 221207—Estate of Edward Small. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. G. Eloff, atty.
