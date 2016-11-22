Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221207
Date Died
October 21, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Edward Small
1248 Wast 125th St.
East Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016

Applicant

Carol Small Robinson
26011 Lakeshore Blvd Apt. 316
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Gonser Eloff
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814

Text

2016 EST 221207—Estate of Edward Small. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. G. Eloff, atty.
