Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221208
- Date Died
- November 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Elnora L. Hull
350 Rye GateBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Applicant
Sir David Adam
Applicant's Attorney
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2016 EST 221208—Estate of Elnora L. Hull. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
