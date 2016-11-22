Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221211
- Date Died
- October 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Fiduciary
Harold R. Edwards
5454 Manning CircleNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Fiduciary's Attorney
Linda L. House, Attorney at Law
24441 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145-1543
Decedent
Alecia M. Rogers
20020 Riverview Ave.Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Text2016 EST 221211—Estate of Alecia M. Rogers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. L. House, atty.
