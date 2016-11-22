Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221211
Date Died
October 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Fiduciary

Harold R. Edwards
5454 Manning Circle
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Fiduciary's Attorney
Linda Lesko House
Linda L. House, Attorney at Law
24441 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145-1543

Decedent

Alecia M. Rogers
20020 Riverview Ave.
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221211—Estate of Alecia M. Rogers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. L. House, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 