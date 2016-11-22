Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221213
Date Died
October 18, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Harry Carlson
4 Hanna Court
Bratenahl OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Nils Gudbranson
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper
Republic Bldg., Suite #1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048

Decedent

Marjorie Morris Carlson
4 Hanna Court
Bratenahl OH 44108

Date Died :Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221213—Estate of Marjorie Morris Carlson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. N. Gudbranson, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 