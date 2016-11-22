Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221213
- Date Died
- October 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Harry Carlson
4 Hanna CourtBratenahl OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper
Republic Bldg., Suite #1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048
Decedent
Marjorie Morris Carlson
4 Hanna CourtBratenahl OH 44108
Date Died :Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Text2016 EST 221213—Estate of Marjorie Morris Carlson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. N. Gudbranson, atty.
