Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016MSC221215
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jan 13, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Anne Mcmullin Gray-Civrac
4605 Berwald Ave.
Brooklyn OH 44144
Old Name's Attorney
Antonio Stefen Nicholson
Cuyahoga County Public Defender
310 Lakeside Ave, Ste 200
Cleveland OH 44113

New Name

Anne Mcmullin Gray
4605 Berwald Ave.
Brooklyn OH 44144
New Name's Attorney
Antonio Stefen Nicholson
Cuyahoga County Public Defender
310 Lakeside Ave, Ste 200
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 MSC 221215—Re: Anne McMullin Gray-Civrac. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jan. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. A. S. Nicholson, atty.
