Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016MSC221215
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJan 13, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Anne Mcmullin Gray-Civrac
4605 Berwald Ave.Brooklyn OH 44144
Old Name's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Public Defender
310 Lakeside Ave, Ste 200
Cleveland OH 44113
New Name
Anne Mcmullin Gray
4605 Berwald Ave.Brooklyn OH 44144
New Name's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Public Defender
310 Lakeside Ave, Ste 200
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 MSC 221215—Re: Anne McMullin Gray-Civrac. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jan. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. A. S. Nicholson, atty.
About your information and the public record.