Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221218
- Date Died
- July 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Debra K. Simpkins
1030 Beech Creek RoadMatewan WV 25678
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
John L. Steele
10705 Peony AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Sunday, July 17, 2016
Text2016 EST 221218—Estate of John L. Steele. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
