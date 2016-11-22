Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221218
Date Died
July 17, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Applicant

Debra K. Simpkins
1030 Beech Creek Road
Matewan WV 25678
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Keith Webster
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

John L. Steele
10705 Peony Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Sunday, July 17, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221218—Estate of John L. Steele. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 