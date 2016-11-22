Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221219
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 28, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Jun Wang
9859 Independence Dr.
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2016 EST 221219—Estate of Jun Wang. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
