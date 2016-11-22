Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221219
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Jun Wang
9859 Independence Dr.North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016
Applicant
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2016 EST 221219—Estate of Jun Wang. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
