Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221220
Date Died
July 6, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 12, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Colleen Meredith
1375 E. 9th Street; Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Colleen Masterson Meredith
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Samuel D. Leopardi
3757 W. 13th Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2016 EST 221220—Estate of Samuel D. Leopardi. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. C. M. Meredith, atty.
