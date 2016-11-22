Date Filed Tuesday, November 22, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221220 Date Died July 6, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 12, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2016 EST 221220—Estate of Samuel D. Leopardi. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. C. M. Meredith, atty.