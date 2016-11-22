Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221220
- Date Died
- July 6, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 12, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Colleen Meredith
1375 E. 9th Street; Suite 900Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Samuel D. Leopardi
3757 W. 13th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Wednesday, July 6, 2016
Text2016 EST 221220—Estate of Samuel D. Leopardi. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. C. M. Meredith, atty.
