Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221223
- Date Died
- October 18, 2015
- Filing Code
- EXT
Applicant
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Rd.Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Lillian D. Wise
10501 Kenlauren TerraceCharlotte NC 28210
Date Died :Sunday, October 18, 2015
Text2016 EST 221223—Estate of Lillian D. Wise. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
About your information and the public record.