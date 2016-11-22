Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221223
Date Died
October 18, 2015
Filing Code
EXT

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Lillian D. Wise
10501 Kenlauren Terrace
Charlotte NC 28210

Date Died :Sunday, October 18, 2015

Text

2016 EST 221223—Estate of Lillian D. Wise. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
