Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221225
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 22, 2016 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

David Betlejewski
29115 Lincoln Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Applicant

Erika Betlejewski
29115 Lincoln Road
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Thomas
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094

Applicant

James R. Kavalec
18661 Comstock Circle
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Thomas
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094

Text

2016 GRD 221225—Re: David Betlejewski. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 22, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. J. P. Thomas, atty.
