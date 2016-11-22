Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221225
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 22, 2016 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
David Betlejewski
29115 Lincoln RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant
Erika Betlejewski
29115 Lincoln RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094
Applicant
James R. Kavalec
18661 Comstock CircleMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094
Text2016 GRD 221225—Re: David Betlejewski. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 22, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. J. P. Thomas, atty.
