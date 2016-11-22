Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221226
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Patrick A. Gioitta
1565 Chelmsford Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Defendant

Peter Gioitta
5835 Briarwood Lane
Solon OH 44139

Plaintiff

Peter A. Gioitta
5835 Briarwood Lane
Solon OH 44139
Plaintiff's Attorney
Louis Anthony D'Amico
Argie, D'Amico & Vitantonio
6449 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village OH 44143-3404

Text

2016 ADV 221226—Peter A. Gioitta vs Peter Gioitta, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. L. A. D'Amico, atty.
