Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221227
Date Died
November 8, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Henry G. Laub
30400 Winsor Dr.
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Applicant

Miriam Kennedy Laub
30400 Winsor Drive
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Patricia Culler
Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
200 Public Sq, Ste 2800
Cleveland OH 44114-2316

Text

2016 EST 221227—Estate of Henry G. Laub. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. P. Culler, atty.
