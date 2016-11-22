Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221227
- Date Died
- November 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Henry G. Laub
30400 Winsor Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Applicant
Miriam Kennedy Laub
30400 Winsor DriveBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
200 Public Sq, Ste 2800
Cleveland OH 44114-2316
Text2016 EST 221227—Estate of Henry G. Laub. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. P. Culler, atty.
