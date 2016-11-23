Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221230
- Date Died
- October 16, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 17, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Spiros Gonakis
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Company, L.P.A.
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123
Decedent
David L. Gibson
4755 Pearl Road #31Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Sunday, October 16, 2016
Text2016 EST 221230—Estate of David L. Gibson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. S. E. Gonakis, atty.
