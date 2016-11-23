Date Filed Wednesday, November 23, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221230 Date Died October 16, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 17, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221230—Estate of David L. Gibson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. S. E. Gonakis, atty.