Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221230
Date Died
October 16, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Spiros Gonakis
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis
Spiros E. Gonakis Company, L.P.A.
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123

Decedent

David L. Gibson
4755 Pearl Road #31
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2016 EST 221230—Estate of David L. Gibson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. S. E. Gonakis, atty.
