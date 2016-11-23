Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221231
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 25, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Maria Concepcion Guevara
3461 West 126th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Sunday, September 25, 2016

Applicant

Nina M. Carvell
16151 Sylvia Dr.
Brookpark OH 44142

Fiduciary

Nina M. Carvell
16151 Sylvia Dr.
Brookpark OH 44142

Text

2016 EST 221231—Estate of Maria Concepcion Guevara. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 