Date Filed Wednesday, November 23, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221231 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died September 25, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221231—Estate of Maria Concepcion Guevara. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.