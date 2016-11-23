Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221231
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Maria Concepcion Guevara
3461 West 126th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Sunday, September 25, 2016
Applicant
Nina M. Carvell
16151 Sylvia Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Fiduciary
Nina M. Carvell
16151 Sylvia Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Text2016 EST 221231—Estate of Maria Concepcion Guevara. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
