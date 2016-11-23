Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221234
Bond
1
Date Died
November 7, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

John B. Stoudermire
3126 Ashwood Road
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Monday, November 7, 2016

Applicant

Stacey Stoudermire
3126 Ashwood Road
Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Alan Apelt
Ronald A. Apelt, Esq.c/oApelt Law Firm
20600 Chagrin Blvd. #400
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Fiduciary

Stacey Stoudermire
3126 Ashwood Road
Cleveland OH 44120
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ronald Alan Apelt
Ronald A. Apelt, Esq.c/oApelt Law Firm
20600 Chagrin Blvd. #400
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Surviving Spouse

Stacey Stoudermire
3126 Ashwood Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2016 EST 221234—Estate of John B. Stoudermire Jr. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Apelt, atty.
