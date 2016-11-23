Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221234
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- November 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
John B. Stoudermire
3126 Ashwood RoadCleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Monday, November 7, 2016
Applicant
Stacey Stoudermire
3126 Ashwood RoadCleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald A. Apelt, Esq.c/oApelt Law Firm
20600 Chagrin Blvd. #400
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary
Stacey Stoudermire
3126 Ashwood RoadCleveland OH 44120
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ronald A. Apelt, Esq.c/oApelt Law Firm
20600 Chagrin Blvd. #400
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Surviving Spouse
Stacey Stoudermire
3126 Ashwood RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Text2016 EST 221234—Estate of John B. Stoudermire Jr. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Apelt, atty.
About your information and the public record.