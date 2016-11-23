Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221236
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- October 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Marcella Pierson
3406 E. 121st StreetCleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Applicant
Rita Marie Harris-Pierson
6924 Carson Ave Apt. 1Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Friedman, Domiano & Smith Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
Rita Marie Harris-Pierson
6924 Carson Ave Apt. 1Cleveland OH 44104
Fiduciary's Attorney
Friedman, Domiano & Smith Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221236—Estate of Marcella Pierson. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Friedman, atty.
