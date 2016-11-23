Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221236
Bond
1
Date Died
October 26, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Marcella Pierson
3406 E. 121st Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Applicant

Rita Marie Harris-Pierson
6924 Carson Ave Apt. 1
Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Howard Friedman
Friedman, Domiano & Smith Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

Rita Marie Harris-Pierson
6924 Carson Ave Apt. 1
Cleveland OH 44104
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey Howard Friedman
Friedman, Domiano & Smith Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 EST 221236—Estate of Marcella Pierson. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Friedman, atty.
