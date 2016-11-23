Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221240
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Mers
1901 E. Voorhees, Suite CDanville IL 61834
Plaintiff
S.louis Ames;Administator Of The Estate Of Hilary Ames
3343 Belvoir Blvd.Beachwood OH 44122-1238
Plaintiff's Attorney
Therese Sweeney Drake LLC
4081 Conover Road
Cleveland OH 44118-3801
Text2016 ADV 221240—S. louis Ames;Administator Of The Estate Of Hilary Ames vs Mers. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. T. S. Drake, atty.
