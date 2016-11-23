Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221241
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 3, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Mary F. Kyles
17414 BiltmoreCleveland OH 44128
Applicant
Tonjia N. Kyles
1684 Winchester RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Next of Kin
Teresa Kyles
18805 Mohawk Ave.Euclid OH 44117
Next of Kin
Sonjia Kyles
17414 Biltmore Ave.Cleveland OH 44128
Next of Kin
Tracey Kyles
17910 Libby Rd.Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2016 GRD 221241—Re: Mary F. Kyles. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.