Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221241
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 3, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Mary F. Kyles
17414 Biltmore
Cleveland OH 44128

Applicant

Tonjia N. Kyles
1684 Winchester Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Next of Kin

Teresa Kyles
18805 Mohawk Ave.
Euclid OH 44117

Next of Kin

Sonjia Kyles
17414 Biltmore Ave.
Cleveland OH 44128

Next of Kin

Tracey Kyles
17910 Libby Rd.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2016 GRD 221241—Re: Mary F. Kyles. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
