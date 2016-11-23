Date Filed Wednesday, November 23, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221241 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 3, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2016 GRD 221241—Re: Mary F. Kyles. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.