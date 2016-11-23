Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221243
- Date Died
- September 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Eleni Plataniotis
8089 Royalview DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Vincent I. Pacetti, Esq.
5241 Broadview Road, Suite 300
Parma OH 44134
Decedent
George S. Plataniotis
8089 Royalview DriveParma OH 44129
Date Died :Thursday, September 8, 2016
Surviving Spouse
Eleni Plataniotis
8089 Royalview DriveParma OH 44129
Fiduciary
Eleni Plataniotis
8089 Royalview DriveParma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Vincent I. Pacetti, Esq.
5241 Broadview Road, Suite 300
Parma OH 44134
Text2016 EST 221243—Estate of George S. Plataniotis. Application to administer estate filed. V. I. Pacetti, atty.
About your information and the public record.