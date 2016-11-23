Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221243
Date Died
September 8, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Eleni Plataniotis
8089 Royalview Drive
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Vincent Italo Pacetti
Vincent I. Pacetti, Esq.
5241 Broadview Road, Suite 300
Parma OH 44134

Decedent

George S. Plataniotis
8089 Royalview Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Thursday, September 8, 2016

Surviving Spouse

Eleni Plataniotis
8089 Royalview Drive
Parma OH 44129

Fiduciary

Eleni Plataniotis
8089 Royalview Drive
Parma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Vincent Italo Pacetti
Vincent I. Pacetti, Esq.
5241 Broadview Road, Suite 300
Parma OH 44134

Text

2016 EST 221243—Estate of George S. Plataniotis. Application to administer estate filed. V. I. Pacetti, atty.
