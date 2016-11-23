Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221244
- Date Died
- June 9, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 10, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Tamika Johnson
19395 Knowlton Pkwy; Ste E. 308Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Bradford D. Zelasko, Attorney at Law
820 W. Superior Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Robert Lewis Johnson
18918 Fairway AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Thursday, June 9, 2016
Text2016 EST 221244—Estate of Robert Lewis Johnson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. B. D. Zelasko, atty.
