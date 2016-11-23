Date Filed Wednesday, November 23, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221244 Date Died June 9, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 10, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221244—Estate of Robert Lewis Johnson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. B. D. Zelasko, atty.