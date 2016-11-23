Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221244
Date Died
June 9, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 10, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Tamika Johnson
19395 Knowlton Pkwy; Ste E. 308
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Bradford David Zelasko
Bradford D. Zelasko, Attorney at Law
820 W. Superior Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Robert Lewis Johnson
18918 Fairway Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2016 EST 221244—Estate of Robert Lewis Johnson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. B. D. Zelasko, atty.
