Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221245
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $70,000.00
- Date Died
- August 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD1
Applicant
Deviani M. Kuhar
200 Public Square, Ste. 2300Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378
Decedent
Michael D. Agnes
2626 North Moreland, Suite 3Shaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Saturday, August 27, 2016
Text2016 EST 221245—Estate of Michael D. Agnes. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
About your information and the public record.