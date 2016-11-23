Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221245
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$70,000.00
Date Died
August 27, 2016
Filing Code
AD1

Applicant

Deviani M. Kuhar
200 Public Square, Ste. 2300
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Dana Marie DeCapite
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378

Decedent

Michael D. Agnes
2626 North Moreland, Suite 3
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Saturday, August 27, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221245—Estate of Michael D. Agnes. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
