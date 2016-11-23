Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221246
- Date Died
- October 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Kristin Rodgers
1990 East 120th Street, Apt. 5Cleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Robert J. Vecchio Co., L.P.A.
720 Leader Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Andrew J. Paul
27355 Cannon RoadSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Sunday, October 30, 2016
Fiduciary
Kristin Rodgers
1990 East 120th Street, Apt. 5Cleveland OH 44106
Fiduciary's Attorney
Robert J. Vecchio Co., L.P.A.
720 Leader Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221246—Estate of Andrew J. Paul. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Vecchio, atty.
