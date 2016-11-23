Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221246
Date Died
October 30, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Kristin Rodgers
1990 East 120th Street, Apt. 5
Cleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Joseph Vecchio
Robert J. Vecchio Co., L.P.A.
720 Leader Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Andrew J. Paul
27355 Cannon Road
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Sunday, October 30, 2016

Fiduciary

Kristin Rodgers
1990 East 120th Street, Apt. 5
Cleveland OH 44106
Fiduciary's Attorney
Robert Joseph Vecchio
Robert J. Vecchio Co., L.P.A.
720 Leader Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221246—Estate of Andrew J. Paul. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Vecchio, atty.
