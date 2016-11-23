Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221247
- Date Died
- July 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Theresa Bottomlee
29 Patio LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Bartos LPA
20220 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Anna E. Edelhauser
26750 Bagley RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Saturday, July 16, 2016
Fiduciary
Theresa Bottomlee
29 Patio LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bartos LPA
20220 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2016 EST 221247—Estate of Anna E. Edelhauser. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Bartos, atty.
About your information and the public record.