Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221247
Date Died
July 16, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Theresa Bottomlee
29 Patio Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
David Scott Bartos
Bartos LPA
20220 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Anna E. Edelhauser
26750 Bagley Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Fiduciary

Theresa Bottomlee
29 Patio Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Scott Bartos
Bartos LPA
20220 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2016 EST 221247—Estate of Anna E. Edelhauser. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Bartos, atty.
