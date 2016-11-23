Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221249
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 20, 2016 10:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Sofia Melendez
3227 Daisy Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Applicant

Rene Melendez
3227 Daisy Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Mitchell D'Amico
Mitchell D'Amico Co., LPA
7333 Center St
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2016 GRD 221249—Re: Sofia Melendez. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Dec. 20, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. M. D'Amico, atty.
