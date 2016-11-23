Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221249
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 20, 2016 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Sofia Melendez
3227 Daisy Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant
Rene Melendez
3227 Daisy Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Mitchell D'Amico Co., LPA
7333 Center St
Mentor OH 44060
Text2016 GRD 221249—Re: Sofia Melendez. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Dec. 20, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. M. D'Amico, atty.
