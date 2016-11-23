Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221250
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
May 16, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

George E. Marker
3459 W. 117th St Apt. 3
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Monday, May 16, 2016

Applicant

Nicole M. Marker
15782 West High Street
Middlefield OH 44062
Applicant's Attorney
David Kevin O'Reilly
D. Kevin O'Reilly Co., L.P.A.
115 Wilson Mills Road, Suite 1
Chardon OH 44024

Text

2016 EST 221250—Estate of George E. Marker. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. K. O'Reilly, atty.
