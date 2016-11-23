Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221250
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- May 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
George E. Marker
3459 W. 117th St Apt. 3Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Monday, May 16, 2016
Applicant
Nicole M. Marker
15782 West High StreetMiddlefield OH 44062
Applicant's Attorney
D. Kevin O'Reilly Co., L.P.A.
115 Wilson Mills Road, Suite 1
Chardon OH 44024
Text2016 EST 221250—Estate of George E. Marker. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. K. O'Reilly, atty.
