Date Filed Wednesday, November 23, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221250 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died May 16, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221250—Estate of George E. Marker. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. K. O'Reilly, atty.