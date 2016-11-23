Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221253
Bond
1
Date Died
July 21, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Terry Smith
516 Greenside Drive
Painesville Township OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Nicholas Dominic Laudato
Wiles and Richards
37265 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Richard David Hersman
8964 Lindbergh Boulevard
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Thursday, July 21, 2016

Fiduciary

Terry Smith
516 Greenside Drive
Painesville Township OH 44077
Fiduciary's Attorney
Nicholas Dominic Laudato
Wiles and Richards
37265 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2016 EST 221253—Estate of Richard David Hersman. Application to administer estate filed. N. D. Laudato, atty.
