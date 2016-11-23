Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221253
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- July 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Terry Smith
516 Greenside DrivePainesville Township OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Wiles and Richards
37265 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Richard David Hersman
8964 Lindbergh BoulevardOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Thursday, July 21, 2016
Fiduciary
Terry Smith
516 Greenside DrivePainesville Township OH 44077
Fiduciary's Attorney
Wiles and Richards
37265 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2016 EST 221253—Estate of Richard David Hersman. Application to administer estate filed. N. D. Laudato, atty.
About your information and the public record.