Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221255
- Date Died
- November 11, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Vicki M. Thornton
682 RadfordHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant
Sherry B. Grindle
682 RadfordHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Denman & Lerner Co., LPA
8039 Broadmoor Road
Mentor OH 44060
Text2016 EST 221255—Estate of Vicki M. Thornton. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. V. Loiacono, III, atty.
