Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221255
Date Died
November 11, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Vicki M. Thornton
682 Radford
Highland Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Applicant

Sherry B. Grindle
682 Radford
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
James Vincent Loiacono III
Denman & Lerner Co., LPA
8039 Broadmoor Road
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2016 EST 221255—Estate of Vicki M. Thornton. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. V. Loiacono, III, atty.
