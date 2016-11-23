Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221256
- Date Died
- November 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
W. Alan Cozby
5770 Deer Pines DriveClinton OH 44216
Applicant's Attorney
Brouse McDowell
388 South Main Street
Akron OH 44311
Decedent
Dorothy E. Johnson
28575 Westlake Village Dr., Apt. A 220Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Fiduciary
W. Alan Cozby
5770 Deer Pines DriveClinton OH 44216
Fiduciary's Attorney
Brouse McDowell
388 South Main Street
Akron OH 44311
Text2016 EST 221256—Estate of Dorothy E. Johnson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. H. Harris, III, atty.
