Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221256
Date Died
November 8, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

W. Alan Cozby
5770 Deer Pines Drive
Clinton OH 44216
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Harrington Harris III
Brouse McDowell
388 South Main Street
Akron OH 44311

Decedent

Dorothy E. Johnson
28575 Westlake Village Dr., Apt. A 220
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Fiduciary

W. Alan Cozby
5770 Deer Pines Drive
Clinton OH 44216
Fiduciary's Attorney
Richard Harrington Harris III
Brouse McDowell
388 South Main Street
Akron OH 44311

Text

2016 EST 221256—Estate of Dorothy E. Johnson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. H. Harris, III, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 