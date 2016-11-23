Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221257
Date Died
October 6, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Rudolph J. Mahdinec
6232 Brookside Road
Independence OH 44131

Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016

Applicant

Rudolph P. Mahdinec
4966 Millwood Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
James Patrick Martello
Ziccarelli & Martello
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

Rudolph P. Mahdinec
4966 Millwood Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Patrick Martello
Ziccarelli & Martello
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 EST 221257—Estate of Rudolph J. Mahdinec. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Martello, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 