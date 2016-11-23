Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221257
- Date Died
- October 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Rudolph J. Mahdinec
6232 Brookside RoadIndependence OH 44131
Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016
Applicant
Rudolph P. Mahdinec
4966 Millwood DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Ziccarelli & Martello
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
Rudolph P. Mahdinec
4966 Millwood DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ziccarelli & Martello
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221257—Estate of Rudolph J. Mahdinec. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Martello, atty.
About your information and the public record.